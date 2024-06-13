In 2019, Keppel Land contributed USD 25 million to the Gurugram-based startup's Series A fundraising round.

Managed workspace platform Smartworks announced that it has raised USD 12 million (approximately INR 100 crore) from a group of investors led by Ananta Capital, known for backing Bella Vita Organic.

45 investors participated in this investment round, including Lend Lease, Plutus Capital, Dhawan Family Private Trust, Kili Ventures LLP, Anand Dalmia, and Stargazer Fund-1, among others, according to the startup's Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) filing.

The financing was initially reported by Inc42.

Started in 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is a shared workspace company that offers office spaces that can be quickly set up and tailored to businesses' requirements.

Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and other cities are among the approximately 40 locations in which the firm claims to manage more than 8 million square feet of office space.

It provides services to more than 600 enterprises, including unicorns and soonicorns, multinational firms, Forbes 2000/Fortune 500 companies, and unicorns.

Leasing a 14-floor tower in the Balewadi area allowed Smartworks to enter the Pune market last month. 8,000 desks are expected to fit into this facility.