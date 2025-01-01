daycare
The Banyan Plans Expansion Across India with 200+ Corporate Daycare Centres
The Banyan currently operates from its centres across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with immediate plans to expand its services to more locations.
Caring for the Women at Work
Catering to the need of the hour, we have to take a step of setting up DayCare centers at corporate offices for the children of employees
Why Companies Should Invest in Employee-Parents for Better Retention
Employers and companies are already suffering due to the costs of losing post-maternity employees; finding a replacement, training them, bringing them up to speed
Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources
A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on