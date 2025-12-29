The Banyan currently operates from its centres across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with immediate plans to expand its services to more locations.

Pre-school and corporate day care brand The Banyan has announced its plans to expand across the country with more than 200 centres and partnerships over the next five years.

The brand was founded in 2003 by Nitesh Jain and Swati Jain and provides day-care services for children ages 6 months to 12 years. The Banyan currently operates from its centres across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with immediate plans to expand its services to more locations. According to the company, it has served 20,000+ children, has more than 100 corporate partnerships in sectors such as government, hospitality, aviation, power, and academic sectors.

Swati Jain, Director at The Banyan, said, "We are thrilled to announce our expansion plans; there's much more to come."

"Our vision is clear: to make quality childcare accessible at every workplace so no parent has to choose between career and family. At The Banyan, we're not just caring for children, we're building stronger families, empowering women, and shaping the future of work in India," said Jain.