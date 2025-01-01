DeHaat
From Boom to Slowdown: Agritech Faces Harsh Reset as Funding Plunges in 2025
Yet the broader slowdown has not affected every sub-segment equally. Dairy-tech, for example, has held investor interest due to its scale and everyday consumption patterns.
DeHaat Acquires NEERX to Boost Real-Time Agri Intelligence
Through this acquisition, DeHaat will now offer farmers real-time insights into soil health and weather conditions, aimed at improving agricultural decision-making.
DeHaat Sets Benchmark in Agritech with AgriCentral Acquisition
This strategic acquisition positions DeHaat as India's largest full-stack agritech platform, significantly expanding its digital capabilities and farmer network.
Full-stack Agritech Platform DeHaat Acquires Food Tech Company Y-Cook
With the acquisition, DeHaat plans to venture into the global food supply chain