This strategic acquisition positions DeHaat as India's largest full-stack agritech platform, significantly expanding its digital capabilities and farmer network.

Patna-based agritech platform DeHaat has announced the acquisition of AgriCentral, a farm advisory platform owned by Olam Agri, in an all-cash business transfer agreement. AgriCentral, launched in 2018, serves over 10 million smallholder farmers with cutting-edge solutions powered by satellite imagery, machine learning, and Big Data.

"AgriCentral's cost-efficient digital capabilities will complement our efforts in reaching millions of underserved farmers with our full-stack agri value chain offerings. It will also enable us to introduce value-added services such as precision advisory, mechanisation, insurance, and cattle advisory," said Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of DeHaat.

The integration will allow DeHaat to serve over 12 million farmers, surpassing its 2024 farmer network goals. Key AgriCentral employees will join DeHaat to ensure seamless integration. Combining DeHaat's operational expertise with AgriCentral's digital tools, the partnership sets a new benchmark for scalable and impactful agritech solutions.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat offers 360-degree farming solutions, including advisory services, quality input delivery, and market linkages. Operating across 12+ states, the platform currently serves over 2.8 million farmers through a robust network of 15,000 micro-entrepreneurs. DeHaat's supply chain spans 120,000 villages and includes partnerships with over 1,000 agribusiness entities.

In FY 2023, DeHaat claims to achieve a business volume of INR 2,600 crore and is targeting INR 3,500 crore this year, with plans to reach INR 5,000 crore in FY 2025. The company's newly launched Honest Farms brand, offering pulses, rice, and spices, has gained traction in 190 cities, generating INR 5 crore in monthly revenue.

Looking ahead, DeHaat is eyeing two additional acquisitions focusing on biological agri-inputs to support sustainable farming practices. It also plans to expand operations into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana starting April-May 2025.

This acquisition reaffirms DeHaat's commitment to transforming Indian agriculture. By combining digital tools with operational efficiency, the company aims to enhance the livelihoods of farmers in the USD 500 billion agriculture sector while advancing sustainable and transparent farming practices.