Through this acquisition, DeHaat will now offer farmers real-time insights into soil health and weather conditions, aimed at improving agricultural decision-making.

Agritech leader DeHaat has acquired Ahmedabad-based NEERX, a smart farming solutions company, for an undisclosed amount.

This strategic move integrates NEERX's advanced real-time soil and weather monitoring technology into the DeHaat platform, significantly enhancing its precision agriculture offerings.

Founded in 2019 by Harsh Agrawal and Nikita Tiwari, NEERX is known for its flagship product, SHOOL — an ISRO-validated soil sensor that delivers vital data on soil and crop conditions. The sensor system merges on-ground data with satellite imagery and cloud-based analytics to optimise irrigation, nutrient usage, and crop productivity.

Through this acquisition, DeHaat will now offer farmers real-time insights into soil health and weather conditions, aimed at improving agricultural decision-making. The SHOOL sensors and NEERX's analytics platform will be deployed across DeHaat's network, providing actionable recommendations to smallholder farmers.

NEERX's founders will join DeHaat to support the scaling of this technology. The move aligns with DeHaat's broader goal of integrating cutting-edge tech into Indian agriculture.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat operates from Patna and Gurugram and serves over 12 states with a wide range of agricultural services — including quality input delivery, farm advisory, financial assistance, and market linkages. Its network spans more than 18,000 DeHaat Centres and includes partnerships with over 1,000 agribusinesses.

The NEERX acquisition follows DeHaat's purchase of AgriCentral from Olam Agri earlier this year, as the company continues to expand its digital agriculture ecosystem. The latest partnership underscores DeHaat's commitment to data-driven, sensor-based solutions to empower Indian farmers.