demonetization

4:1, SC Upholds the Demonetisation Decision

Six years after an eventful night, the Supreme Court upholds the decision and deems the demonetisation "legal"

By Paromita Gupta
Cash With Public At Record High Of INR 30.88 Lakh Crore

According to reports, at INR 30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84 per cent higher than the level for the fortnight ended November 4, 2016

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government

The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer

5 Things to Know While Investing in the Right Mutual Fund

Direct plans are cheaper than regular plans because there is no distributor fee or commission paid to anybody else in direct plans

IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate

IMF said India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in FY 2019-20

Is Consolidation the Way Ahead for the Languishing Realty Sector

The industry today is heading towards a reasonably evident conclusion of consolidation.

#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward

Minimising the use of physical currency has further catapulted the growth of online portals at large

How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers

Retailers have tried providing "card on delivery" option by giving mPOS devices to the delivery folks but it has not met with desired success

Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry

Government is trying to link healthcare services with Aadhaar card and the data collected would make it easier to map the trends in the needs

#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have

Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom

#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization

Businesses must be dynamic and nimble enough to adapt to policy changes

One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"

Demonetization has Been A Blessing for These #4 Companies' Growth in the Long Run

Businesses that warmed up to digital payments had the opportunity to tap the demonetization drive.

One Year of Demonetization: How Tough It Has Been for the Gold Industry

The industry is observing Indians moving away from the bullion market