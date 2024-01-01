developments

News and Trends

Here Are Nitin Gadkari's Plans for the MSME Sector and its Development

While addressing an event in Delhi, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated the plans and measures to be taken by the government for upgrading the MSME sector

By Vinayak Sharma
News and Trends

How Indo-China Informal Meet would Benefit Indian Business

PM Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping held their Second Informal Summit in Chennai, India, on 11-12 October 2019.

News and Trends

4 Changes That MSME's 'Khadi' Vision Can Bring

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari encouraged small entrepreneurs to uplift Khadi manufacturing in India

Entrepreneurs

The Rise of the Contemporary Indian Design Entrepreneur

Here's how the role of a designer in the corporate and business arena continues to evolve and change

Entrepreneurs

Is the Right Time for Entrepreneurs to Enter into the Pharma Industry?

The Indian pharma industry is adapting novel technologies and medicinal practices steadily

Technology

How Adoption of Digital Technologies and Payments Methods are Boosting Delivery of Credit in the Rural Areas

MFIs in the country that are truly leveraging fintech and digitization, the majority of the sector still needs to seriously reconsider its existing business models and make way for technology on a larger scale

Growth Strategies

What is An India of Tomorrow?

The major contribution of this $10 Trillion, the economic goal of our nation by 2032, needs to come from SMEs, the backbone of our economy

Finance

"Govt. Aims to Make India a Manufacturing Hub, by Creating 100 Million Jobs by 2022."

Even though SMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, still the sector lags behind globally, in comparison to other nations.