Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

India's Path to Development: Unlocking Capital Through a $559 Billion Corporate Bond Market India, already the fastest-growing major economy, is setting ambitious goals to become a developed nation, but achieving this vision hinges on expanding access to capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India, already the fastest-growing major economy, is setting ambitious goals to become a developed nation, but achieving this vision hinges on expanding access to capital. A key challenge lies in its corporate bond market, which, at 47 trillion rupees ($559 billion), remains one of the world's smallest in proportion to GDP, accounting for only 16%. Despite its growth, this underdeveloped market constraints India's push for major infrastructure and economic expansion.

Bankers in Mumbai believe doubling this bond-to-GDP ratio is crucial to help finance the government's target of a $5 trillion economy within the next few years. However, strict regulations hinder long-term investors like insurers and pension funds from pouring money into infrastructure projects. Currently, Indian laws restrict these institutions from investing in bonds rated below AA, labeling them too risky in a relatively small market. This limitation has slowed progress in funding crucial infrastructure projects, many of which carry lower credit ratings.

According to the National Stock Exchange of India, capital expenditure on infrastructure such as roads, ports, and bridges is expected to reach 110 trillion rupees ($1.3 trillion) from 2023 to 2027, a 70% jump compared to the previous five years. Yet, the corporate bond market will only cover about one-sixth of that amount. Many companies, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India's leading engineering firm, have primarily relied on internal cash and bank loans, rather than tapping into the bond market for funding.

As India's economy continues to expand, local and international lenders must offer diverse funding sources, including a more robust corporate bond market. The regulatory environment, which caps insurers' exposure to infrastructure assets, further complicates this. For instance, insurers cannot invest more than 20% of a project's cost, a rule some experts argue should be revised.

There have been positive developments in recent years, with regulatory bodies like SEBI introducing reforms to boost bond market liquidity and retail participation. These measures are designed to ease companies' reliance on bank loans, as India needs a diversified funding model to sustain its rapid growth.

Expanding the bond market is crucial for spreading credit risks and improving the economy's response to central bank policy shifts, making it a vital component of India's path toward becoming a developed nation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Teen Brothers Started a Side Hustle on Facebook Marketplace That's on Track for $1.2 Million This Year: 'Quit My Job and Went All In'

Kirk and Jacob McKinney turned their high school side hustle into a lucrative full-time business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

4 Key Insights for Making Smarter AI Investments

A balanced, strategic strategy is necessary for wise AI investments, avoiding extremes and concentrating on long-term success in a rapidly evolving landscape.

By Pritom Das
News and Trends

Zerodha Launches USD 1 Mn Annual Fund to Support Open Source Software Projects Globally

Zerodha plans to invest USD 10,000 to USD 100,000 in individual FOSS projects, with a total annual allocation of USD 1 million, potentially increasing the amount as fund management evolves.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

4 Key Strategies to Help Entrepreneurs Cope With Failure

Failure is an inevitable part of entrepreneurship, but how you handle it is most important. Here are four strategies to help you cope with failure and use it as a stepping stone toward your next success.

By Hope Horner