Dhruva Space

Pixxel and Dhruva Space Launch Satellites on SpaceX Falcon 9

With the latest launch, Pixxel now has six Firefly satellites in orbit.

Ignites Startup Growth with Focus on B2B SaaS, Fintech, and Deep Tech

So far, SNV has made 13 investments, which include exciting startups such as Dhruva Space, OnFinance, hypergro.ai, Disprz, SuperK, Samaaro, and others.

Early-stage VC IvyCap Ventures Announces the Final Close of its Fund III at INR 2,100 Cr

With an average initial investment of INR 30 crore to INR 50 crore, the fund intends to invest in roughly 25 companies in Series A.

Dhruva Space Secures USD 9 Mn Funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Technology Development Board, and Others

The Hyderabad-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facilities, strategic business acquisitions, and enhancing product offerings.