With the latest launch, Pixxel now has six Firefly satellites in orbit.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space and Hyderabad's Dhruva Space successfully launched satellites aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket early on August 27, marking another milestone for India's private space sector.

Pixxel placed three more of its Firefly hyperspectral satellites in orbit, while Dhruva Space deployed satellites carrying payloads from Akula Tech and Esper Sats. For Dhruva Space, this was its first commercial mission after years of development.

Pixxel, founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, builds hyperspectral satellites capable of collecting data across a wide spectrum to monitor the planet. With the latest launch, Pixxel now has six Firefly satellites in orbit. Each Firefly can capture more than 135 spectral bands at a resolution of five meters across a 40 kilometre swath, providing detailed insights into Earth's ecosystems.

Awais Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pixxel, said, "Expanding to six Fireflies will transform hyperspectral imaging from isolated snapshots into a continuous planetary memory. With six Fireflies in orbit, the planet itself becomes a living laboratory. What was once invisible is now measurable, and what is measurable can finally be changed. For a better world for all to come."

The company said its next focus will be the launch of Honeybees satellites. These will work in tandem with Fireflies to provide broader spectrum coverage and quicker revisit times.

Kshitij Khandelwal, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, explained, "While there are multiple other satellites in the works, the upcoming Honeybees are special because they will take us further into the electromagnetic spectrum, enhancing hyperspectral capabilities and increasing the number of use cases we can target."

Pixxel plans to build a constellation of 18 to 24 satellites to achieve daily coverage of Earth with hyperspectral imagery. The data is expected to serve industries such as agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and environmental monitoring.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Space, which develops satellite platforms and ground stations, carried out its first commercial mission after over a decade of operations. The Hyderabad-based firm was founded by Sanjay Nekkanti, Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Abhay Egoor, and Chaitanya Dora Supureddy.

Pixxel has raised USD 95 million so far from investors including Google and Aditya Birla Ventures, while Dhruva Space secured USD 15 million from backers such as Indian Angel Network Alpha Fund and Blue Ashva Capital.