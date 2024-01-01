Diwali
Diwali 2023: 4 Ways Restaurants Are Adapting To The Festive Season
It is impossible to think of this festival of happiness and harmony without mentioning some indulgent delicacies that have been a quintessential part of our culinary culture. Here are some ways restaurants and popular eateries in cities capitalize on the festivities.
Why Banks And Financial Institutions Must Increase Cybersecurity Measures During the Festive Season
With the rampant increase in purchasing activities, online payment platforms are at a greater risk of succumbing to the hostile attacks of cyber-miscreants
A Guide For Small Sellers To Ace the Festive Season And Boost Business
Lack of sufficient knowledge and access to a wider target group can pose challenges, hampering the growth and progress of small businesses
This Diwali, Here's Where Indians are Travelling
Tired of lockdowns and work for home, people are opting for road trips during this long Diwali weekend
Private Tables To Big Prizes: Here's How Online Card Game Platforms Have Played Their Diwali Cards
Almost every online card game platform is expecting a surge in user base given limited house parties amid the pandemic
7 Things We Should Have In Our House Before Welcoming Guests This Festive Season
It is important that your Diwali decor reflects happiness and positivity towards those arriving to enjoy the day with you