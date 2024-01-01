Drip Capital
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 6–13)
This week witnessed significant funding rounds across various sectors, highlighting the growing interest in fintech, wealthtech, and lifestyle brands. Below is a roundup of the top startups that secured the most capital between September 6 and September 13.
Fintech Platform Drip Capital Secures USD 113 Mn to Enhance Global Trade Finance Solutions
The new funding will be used to expedite market expansion and support the development of new products tailored to customer needs.
'Atma Nirbhar' Indian Exports Will Require a Rethink – and a Reset
Indian Exporters Need to Move Away from Export Promotion Schemes to Become 'Atma Nirbhar'
Accel Partners and Sequoia Join Hands on New Series A Funding
Financial Services startup Drip Ventures Gets Series A Equity from Accel, Sequoia and more