Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 6–13) This week witnessed significant funding rounds across various sectors, highlighting the growing interest in fintech, wealthtech, and lifestyle brands. Below is a roundup of the top startups that secured the most capital between September 6 and September 13.
- Drip Capital
Founded in 2016 by Pushkar Mukewar and Neil Kothari, Drip Capital offers efficient working capital solutions, including both payable and receivable finance. The California and Mumbai-based digital trade finance platform enables SMBs to optimise cash flow by integrating advanced AI technology to assess credit risks and streamline operations.
- Funding Amount: USD 113 Million
- Investors: GMO Payment Gateway, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East West Bank
- InMobi
Established in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, InMobi operates through two core businesses: Glance, an AI-powered content discovery platform, and InMobi Advertising, which focuses on data-driven media solutions. These AI-based platforms help brands engage their target audiences more effectively.
- Funding Amount: USD 100 Million (Debt Financing)
- Investor: MARS Growth Capital
- FlexiLoans
Mumbai-based FlexiLoans, founded in 2016 by Deepak Jain, Ritesh Jain, and Manish Lunia, offers digital lending solutions to India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company's platform collaborates with over 20 lenders, providing MSMEs access to term loans and supply chain finance.
- Funding Amount: USD 34.5 Million
- Investors: Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and Maj Invest
- Centricity
Founded in 2022 by Manu Awasthy, the Gurugram-based Centricity focuses on transitioning financial advisors into the digital age with its wealth management platforms, Invictus and OneDigital. These tools cater to financial product distributors and single-family offices, simplifying wealth management processes.
- Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
- Investors: Lightspeed, Paramark VC, Burman Family Office, Shantanu Agarwal, Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Vishal Dhupar (MD, Nvidia), MS Dhoni Family Office
- AppsForBharat
Bengaluru-based AppsForBharat, founded in 2020 by Prashant Sachan, operates the devotional app Sri Mandir, which serves India's spiritual needs. Sri Mandir allows users to perform online pujas, ritual offerings, and access to various temples.
- Funding Amount: USD 18 Million
- Investors: Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum, Susquehanna Asia VC, Elevation Capital, Peak XV, and Mirae Asset VC
- Nestasia
Launched in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia provides design-driven home decor products. The Kolkata-based brand is expanding into categories like kitchenware, cookware, and children's products while also growing its offline presence.
- Funding Amount: USD 8.35 Million
- Investors: Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and notable angel investors