Nestasia, a Kolkata-based home decor and lifestyle brand, has raised USD 8.35 million in a fresh funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and notable angel investors.

This new capital injection follows the company's earlier Series A round of USD 4 million in 2021, led by Stellaris.

The funds will be used to fuel Nestasia's offline store expansion, introduce new product categories, enhance brand building, and support hiring efforts.

"With strong support from our investors, we're excited and driven to establish Nestasia as India's leading home decor and lifestyle destination. This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to 'Make Home Special' by introducing fresh, on trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers." said Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia.

Co-founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia offers high-quality, design-driven home decor products across six key categories.

Over the past year, Nestasia claims to have established a strong offline presence in six cities, opening seven exclusive outlets.

The company aims to further deepen its reach by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025. It also plans to expand its product range, adding kitchenware and cookware and children's categories like "Nest Baby & Kids." With the festive season approaching, Nestasia is gearing up to launch new brand initiatives and product drops across online and offline platforms.

Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, said, "Nestasia is well-positioned to capitalise on India's home and living market trends. Its strong online presence and diverse product range drive growth in the expanding e-commerce sector. Offering a stylish yet functional blend of decor items, Nestasia meets modern needs for both aesthetics and practicality. Emphasising quality, affordability, and sustainability, the brand aligns with evolving consumer preferences and the premiumization trend, effectively capturing a growing market share."