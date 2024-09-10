Get All Access for $5/mo

Kolkata-Based Home Decor Brand Nestasia Raises USD 8.35 Mn; Aims for 30 Stores by 2025 The funds will be used to fuel Nestasia's offline store expansion, introduce new product categories, enhance brand building, and support hiring efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Anurag Agrawal and Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founders of Nestasia

Nestasia, a Kolkata-based home decor and lifestyle brand, has raised USD 8.35 million in a fresh funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and notable angel investors.

This new capital injection follows the company's earlier Series A round of USD 4 million in 2021, led by Stellaris.

The funds will be used to fuel Nestasia's offline store expansion, introduce new product categories, enhance brand building, and support hiring efforts.

"With strong support from our investors, we're excited and driven to establish Nestasia as India's leading home decor and lifestyle destination. This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to 'Make Home Special' by introducing fresh, on trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers." said Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia.

Co-founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia offers high-quality, design-driven home decor products across six key categories.

Over the past year, Nestasia claims to have established a strong offline presence in six cities, opening seven exclusive outlets.

The company aims to further deepen its reach by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025. It also plans to expand its product range, adding kitchenware and cookware and children's categories like "Nest Baby & Kids." With the festive season approaching, Nestasia is gearing up to launch new brand initiatives and product drops across online and offline platforms.

Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, said, "Nestasia is well-positioned to capitalise on India's home and living market trends. Its strong online presence and diverse product range drive growth in the expanding e-commerce sector. Offering a stylish yet functional blend of decor items, Nestasia meets modern needs for both aesthetics and practicality. Emphasising quality, affordability, and sustainability, the brand aligns with evolving consumer preferences and the premiumization trend, effectively capturing a growing market share."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

5 Proven Strategies for Turning Your Knowledge into Income

This article explores practical strategies to monetize your expertise by focusing on building authority, creating digital products and leveraging content to unlock new opportunities.

By Carlos Gil
Leadership

5 Ways CEOs Can Encourage Employees to Bring Their Whole Selves to Work

Creating a welcoming culture where employees can bring their "whole selves" to work is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent.

By Toby O'Rourke
Business News

How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Start a Business, According to Gary Vee, a Serial Entrepreneur Worth Over $200 Million

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur, Gary Vaynerchuk shares how to overcome your fears when starting a business.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Sri Mandir's Parent AppsForBharat Raises USD 18 Mn Funding to Accelerate Digital Devotional Services

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to expand the Sri Mandir app, build a robust technology stack for temples, introduce five new regional languages, and scale operations in India and international markets like the US, UK, and Canada.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Transcell Biologics and Supersquad Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Former McKinsey Leader Chandrasekar V Joins TVS Capital Funds as Partner

In his new role at TCF, Chandra will focus on enhancing the firm's research capabilities, driving data-driven insights, and supporting the strategic decision-making process across the firm's investing activities.

By Entrepreneur Staff