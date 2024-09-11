Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, InMobi operates through its two core businesses, Glance and InMobi Advertising.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InMobi, a leader in mobile advertising network software, has announced the raising of USD 100 million in debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group.

This new funding will propel InMobi's AI development and fund potential acquisitions in the AI space, further solidifying its role in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, InMobi operates through its two core businesses, Glance and InMobi Advertising. Glance, an AI-powered content discovery platform, delivers personalised content directly to users' smartphones, enhancing user interaction. InMobi Advertising, on the other hand, leverages AI to deliver impactful, data-driven media solutions that allow brands to connect more effectively with their target audiences.

InMobi's global reach extends to over 165 countries, where it enables businesses to drive user acquisition and engagement across mobile platforms. Headquartered in Singapore, the company also has a significant presence in San Francisco and operates worldwide.

Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi, said, "AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses, and we are using it to power the revolutionary lock screen experiences and InMobi Advertising's platforms. We are reimagining how ads can be made truly native by driving superior engagement and outcomes for consumers, advertisers, and publishers," said Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi."

Ron Daniel, Co-founder of Liquidity Group and CEO of MARS Growth, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "This financing will help fuel InMobi's next phase of AI-led growth." Similarly, Navas Ebin, Head of APAC at MARS Growth Capital, noted that InMobi is well-positioned to capitalise on AI's potential in the consumer and advertising tech space.