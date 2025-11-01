Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's startup ecosystem continued to thrive this week as innovative companies across sectors such as renewable energy, fintech, logistics, and healthcare secured fresh rounds of funding. Investors displayed strong confidence in ventures leveraging technology to solve real-world problems, from solar energy manufacturing to trade finance and fertility healthcare. The following are the key highlights of the week's (Oct 25-31) most notable funding announcements.

Goldi Solar (Renewable Energy and Manufacturing)

Goldi Solar is a leading Indian manufacturer of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules and is now expanding into solar cell production. The company serves domestic and international markets with AI-powered quality control systems and robotic automation in its facilities. It also provides EPC services for large-scale solar installations.

Inception: 2011

Headquartered: Surat

Founders: Ishver Dholakiya and Bharat Bhut

Funding Amount: USD 171 Million

Investors: Havells India Limited, Ambit Wealth Private Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Private Limited, SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Private Limited

Snapmint (Fintech – Consumer Credit)

Snapmint provides cardless EMI payment solutions that allow consumers to purchase products online or offline without a credit card. The platform offers both zero-cost and interest-based EMI options through UPI or debit cards. Its services have gained traction among new-to-credit users, particularly in tier-II and smaller cities, by making credit more accessible for essential and lifestyle purchases.

Inception: 2017

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Nalin Agrawal, Anil Gelra, and Abhineet Sawa

Funding Amount: USD 125 Million

Investors: General Atlantic, Prudent Investment Managers, Kae Capital, Elev8 Venture Partners, and others

Drip Capital (Fintech – Trade Finance)

Drip Capital specialises in providing digital trade finance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses engaged in global trade. It offers collateral-free working capital through services such as invoice factoring, post-shipment finance, and purchase order funding. Using automated risk assessment technology, Drip Capital bridges the credit gap for exporters and importers underserved by traditional banks.

Inception: 2016

Headquartered: California, with operations in Mumbai and Mexico

Founders: Pushkar Mukewar and Neil Kothari

Funding Amount: USD 50 Million

Investors: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank)

Snabbit (Technology – On-Demand Home Services)

Snabbit is a quick-service app that provides on-demand home assistance for tasks such as cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. The platform enables users to book trained professionals by the hour, who arrive within minutes through a hyperlocal, tech-driven system.

Inception: 2024

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founder: Aayush Agarwal

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners

IntrCity SmartBus (Mobility and Travel Technology)

IntrCity SmartBus provides standardised, safe, and comfortable intercity bus travel through a technology-enabled, asset-light model. Partnering with local operators, the company offers real-time tracking, trained bus captains, and lounge access, creating a modern and reliable travel experience for passengers across India.

Inception: 2019

Headquartered: Noida

Founders: Manish Rathi and Kapil Raizada

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: A91 Partners

Optimo Capital (Fintech – Lending and Credit Solutions)

Optimo Capital operates as a digital loan against property NBFC catering to small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides secured business loans using commercial or residential properties as collateral. By leveraging AI and digital land records, Optimo enables quick valuation and approval, bridging the credit gap for MSME owners who are asset-rich but credit-thin.

Inception: 2023

Headquartered: Bengaluru

Founder: Prashant Pitti

Funding Amount: USD 18 Million

Investors: Prashant Pitti, Blume Ventures, and Omnivore

Pluro Fertility and IVF (Healthcare – Fertility and Reproductive Technology)

Pluro Fertility and IVF follows a partnership model that empowers independent IVF specialists by providing operational and technological support. This collaborative approach allows doctors to focus on improving patient outcomes while maintaining ownership. The company also enables equity participation for its partner doctors to promote shared growth.

Inception: 2025

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Jaydeep Tank, Parikshit Tank, and Bhaskar Shah

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Vikram Chatwal, Dharmil Sheth, Hardik Dedhia, Salil Musale, Shalibhadra Shah, Niket Shah, and Karan Kapur

Jupiter Money (Fintech – Digital Banking and Financial Services)

Jupiter Money offers a digital financial platform that integrates savings accounts, UPI payments, co-branded credit cards, mutual funds, and insurance. The app focuses on simplifying money management by offering personalised insights, helping users track expenses and improve savings habits.

Inception: 2019

Headquartered: Mumbai

Founders: Jitendra Gupta and Vishnu Jerome

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Mirae Asset Venture Investments, BeeNext, 3one4 Capital, and founder Jitendra Gupta