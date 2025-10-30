Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snabbit, a quick-service platform providing on-demand home services, has announced a USD 30 million fundraising round in its Series C, led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from all existing investors, including Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The series C round is Snabbit's third fundraising in nine months, bringing total capital raised to USD 55 million.

According to Snabbit, their platform is to make urban living more convenient by connecting households with trained experts for everyday home chores, booked by the hour and arriving within minutes.

The platform operates through a hyperlocal network of dense residential areas, with an aim to deliver quick, reliable, high-quality service across categories such as everyday cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, kitchen prep, and more, powered by a full-stack model and time-based pricing.

"What started as an idea in 2024 is now India's fastest-growing consumer category. In less than five months, we've scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100 per cent women-led fleet of 5,000 Experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked," said Aayush Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Snabbit.

"The strong, pre-emptive interest leading to this fundraise, just months after our Series B, and the continued backing from all our investors, reflect both our execution and the massive potential of this category. This round makes us incredibly well-capitalized in a category we've been leading from the front," added Agarwal.

Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments, said that its investment in Snabbit reflects the firm's commitment to backing businesses that scale with purpose and are solving real problems for consumers while making a positive impact.

"By transforming how everyday services are delivered, Snabbit is creating dignified economic opportunities for its Experts and organising one of India's largest informal sectors. Aayush's vision, relentless execution, and commitment to the cause are unparalleled, and we are thrilled to join him on this journey," said Sood.

Rahul Taneja, Partner, Lightspeed, said, "High frequency Home Services is truly the most under-penetrated, unorganised large category in the Indian ecosystem, yet to be meaningfully solved. Snabbit was the first to market and has relentlessly innovated to bring the best quality experience to consumers' lives. We are excited to double down and deepen our partnership with Snabbit on this journey."

Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care. The platform is currently active in 5 major cities across the country, and has also recently shifted its base to Bengaluru.