Snabbit Bags $30 Mn in Series C Round Led by Bertelsmann India Investments Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Snabbit, a quick-service platform providing on-demand home services, has announced a USD 30 million fundraising round in its Series C, led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from all existing investors, including Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The series C round is Snabbit's third fundraising in nine months, bringing total capital raised to USD 55 million.

According to Snabbit, their platform is to make urban living more convenient by connecting households with trained experts for everyday home chores, booked by the hour and arriving within minutes.

The platform operates through a hyperlocal network of dense residential areas, with an aim to deliver quick, reliable, high-quality service across categories such as everyday cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, kitchen prep, and more, powered by a full-stack model and time-based pricing.

"What started as an idea in 2024 is now India's fastest-growing consumer category. In less than five months, we've scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100 per cent women-led fleet of 5,000 Experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked," said Aayush Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Snabbit.

"The strong, pre-emptive interest leading to this fundraise, just months after our Series B, and the continued backing from all our investors, reflect both our execution and the massive potential of this category. This round makes us incredibly well-capitalized in a category we've been leading from the front," added Agarwal.

Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments, said that its investment in Snabbit reflects the firm's commitment to backing businesses that scale with purpose and are solving real problems for consumers while making a positive impact.

"By transforming how everyday services are delivered, Snabbit is creating dignified economic opportunities for its Experts and organising one of India's largest informal sectors. Aayush's vision, relentless execution, and commitment to the cause are unparalleled, and we are thrilled to join him on this journey," said Sood.

Rahul Taneja, Partner, Lightspeed, said, "High frequency Home Services is truly the most under-penetrated, unorganised large category in the Indian ecosystem, yet to be meaningfully solved. Snabbit was the first to market and has relentlessly innovated to bring the best quality experience to consumers' lives. We are excited to double down and deepen our partnership with Snabbit on this journey."

Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care. The platform is currently active in 5 major cities across the country, and has also recently shifted its base to Bengaluru.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Food Solutions Startup Fambo Secures INR 21.55 Cr Funding

The startup plans to utilise the new capital to expand its geographical presence, diversify its product portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and build its team.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

APAC CEOs Lean on Regional Partnerships, Innovation, and AI for Growth: Report

Regional focus and innovation lead the way as APAC leaders redefine leadership in complex times

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Growth Strategies

IndiGo: Pieter Elbers's Next Bold Moves & Conviction For Growth

I'm a believer in evolution and not revolution. There will be gradual changes in IndiGo and the plan looks like climbing a mountain, you keep going!, says, Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, in an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India.

By Shrabona Ghosh