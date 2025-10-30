Jupiter Secures ₹115 Crore Fresh Capital, Records Double Revenues in FY25 According to Jupiter, it has acquired over 3 million customers, with close to 60 per cent actively engaging on the platform across its various products. More than 25 per cent of its active customers use two or more products, underscoring the growing depth of engagement within the Jupiter ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter Money.

Jupiter Money, a consumer-focused fintech platform, has successfully raised INR 115 crore in fresh funding, with participation from existing investors such as Mirae Asset Venture Investments, BeeNext, and 3one4 Capital, along with fresh capital infusion from founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta.

The company said that it has upped its revenue by more than 2.2 times in the last FISCAL, with the growth and maturity of its existing offerings.

According to Jupiter, it has acquired over 3 million customers, with close to 60 per cent actively engaging on the platform across its various products. More than 25 per cent of its active customers use two or more products, underscoring the growing depth of engagement within the Jupiter ecosystem.

The company also has an NBFC platform, backed by direct investments from its investors like Peak XV, Z47, Tiger Global, Beenext, and QED, to support lending operations. It also plans to scale this business into a comprehensive lending suite, including personal loans, SME loans, and secured lending products.

"We are building the go-to money app for India's millennials- transparent, inclusive, and truly helpful in everyday life. This round gives us the boost to scale responsibly while keeping our promise of making money simpler for millions of Indians," said Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter Money.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Drip Capital Secures $50 Mn from TD Bank to Scale Global SMB Trade Finance

Drip Capital's total debt funding raised to date stands at more than USD 500 million, supported by global financial partners including Barclays, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East West Bank.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell
News and Trends

UPI Introduced In Malaysia: Razorpay Curlec Partners with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL)

Malaysian merchants will be able to accept payments directly via Razorpay's Curlec platform, and will be settled in Malaysian Ringgit (RM).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PointAI Announces ₹47 Crore Funding in Pre-Series A Led by Yali Capital

PointAI said that the funding will help accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and strengthen its technological capabilities. The company has raised nearly USD 10 million in overall funding.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

GCCs Continue to Expand in India led by Small to Mid-Sized Companies

Most of these GCCs are driven by quality over cost focussing on niche services, specialised tasks, or innovation-driven projects.

By Ayushman Baruah