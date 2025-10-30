According to Jupiter, it has acquired over 3 million customers, with close to 60 per cent actively engaging on the platform across its various products. More than 25 per cent of its active customers use two or more products, underscoring the growing depth of engagement within the Jupiter ecosystem.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jupiter Money, a consumer-focused fintech platform, has successfully raised INR 115 crore in fresh funding, with participation from existing investors such as Mirae Asset Venture Investments, BeeNext, and 3one4 Capital, along with fresh capital infusion from founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta.

The company said that it has upped its revenue by more than 2.2 times in the last FISCAL, with the growth and maturity of its existing offerings.

According to Jupiter, it has acquired over 3 million customers, with close to 60 per cent actively engaging on the platform across its various products. More than 25 per cent of its active customers use two or more products, underscoring the growing depth of engagement within the Jupiter ecosystem.

The company also has an NBFC platform, backed by direct investments from its investors like Peak XV, Z47, Tiger Global, Beenext, and QED, to support lending operations. It also plans to scale this business into a comprehensive lending suite, including personal loans, SME loans, and secured lending products.

"We are building the go-to money app for India's millennials- transparent, inclusive, and truly helpful in everyday life. This round gives us the boost to scale responsibly while keeping our promise of making money simpler for millions of Indians," said Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter Money.