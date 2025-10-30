The company said it plans to use the investments towards improving the customer travel experience, upgrading the fleet management technology platform, and providing deeper and wider coverage to Tier-2 and 3 cities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IntrCity SmartBus, a company focused on using technology to promote sustainable inter-city bus travel, has announced that it has closed an INR 250 Cr Series D round, led by A91 Partners.

The company said it plans to use the investments towards improving the customer travel experience, upgrading the fleet management technology platform, and providing deeper and wider coverage to Tier-2 and 3 cities. The company also disclosed that it is on track to double its fleet and target an INR 1000 crore turnover by next year.

"IntrCity SmartBus has emerged nationally as the top-ranked brand amongst bus travelers, known for its professionalism, punctuality, comfort, and reliability of operations. The brand continues to scale up organically & profitably and is projected to maintain its 50 per cent y-o-y growth this year. We are excited to onboard A91 Partners in the next phase of our journey, and this new capital enables us to further double down on our vision to transform the bus-travel landscape in India," said Kapil Raizada, Co-founder and President, IntrCity SmartBus.

"I would like to thank the millions of travelers who have placed their trust in us, and this investment will be used to further raise the bar on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and service expansion. This investment will also help our operator-partners to grow and monetize their asset portfolio faster with us. We welcome A91 Partners in the next phase of our pursuit of redefining the growth of ground travel in India," said Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, IntrCity SmartBus.

"We are delighted to partner with Kapil, Manish, and the IntrCity SmartBus team. They have built a trusted, pan-India brand through exceptional quality, consistency, and customer service. This provides a platform to build a category-defining leader in inter-city mobility. We look forward to working with them to grow the company to even greater heights," said Gautam Mago, General Partner at A91 Partners.