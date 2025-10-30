IntrCity SmartBus Secures ₹250Cr to Scale Inter-City Bus Travel in India The company said it plans to use the investments towards improving the customer travel experience, upgrading the fleet management technology platform, and providing deeper and wider coverage to Tier-2 and 3 cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

(L-R) Kapil Raizada, Co-founder, President, Manish Rathi, Co-founder, CEO, IntrCity SmartBus.

IntrCity SmartBus, a company focused on using technology to promote sustainable inter-city bus travel, has announced that it has closed an INR 250 Cr Series D round, led by A91 Partners.

The company said it plans to use the investments towards improving the customer travel experience, upgrading the fleet management technology platform, and providing deeper and wider coverage to Tier-2 and 3 cities. The company also disclosed that it is on track to double its fleet and target an INR 1000 crore turnover by next year.

"IntrCity SmartBus has emerged nationally as the top-ranked brand amongst bus travelers, known for its professionalism, punctuality, comfort, and reliability of operations. The brand continues to scale up organically & profitably and is projected to maintain its 50 per cent y-o-y growth this year. We are excited to onboard A91 Partners in the next phase of our journey, and this new capital enables us to further double down on our vision to transform the bus-travel landscape in India," said Kapil Raizada, Co-founder and President, IntrCity SmartBus.

"I would like to thank the millions of travelers who have placed their trust in us, and this investment will be used to further raise the bar on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and service expansion. This investment will also help our operator-partners to grow and monetize their asset portfolio faster with us. We welcome A91 Partners in the next phase of our pursuit of redefining the growth of ground travel in India," said Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, IntrCity SmartBus.

"We are delighted to partner with Kapil, Manish, and the IntrCity SmartBus team. They have built a trusted, pan-India brand through exceptional quality, consistency, and customer service. This provides a platform to build a category-defining leader in inter-city mobility. We look forward to working with them to grow the company to even greater heights," said Gautam Mago, General Partner at A91 Partners.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

GCCs Continue to Expand in India led by Small to Mid-Sized Companies

Most of these GCCs are driven by quality over cost focussing on niche services, specialised tasks, or innovation-driven projects.

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Drip Capital Secures $50 Mn from TD Bank to Scale Global SMB Trade Finance

Drip Capital's total debt funding raised to date stands at more than USD 500 million, supported by global financial partners including Barclays, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East West Bank.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell
News and Trends

PointAI Announces ₹47 Crore Funding in Pre-Series A Led by Yali Capital

PointAI said that the funding will help accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and strengthen its technological capabilities. The company has raised nearly USD 10 million in overall funding.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

UPI Introduced In Malaysia: Razorpay Curlec Partners with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL)

Malaysian merchants will be able to accept payments directly via Razorpay's Curlec platform, and will be settled in Malaysian Ringgit (RM).

By Entrepreneur Staff