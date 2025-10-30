Drip Capital's total debt funding raised to date stands at more than USD 500 million, supported by global financial partners including Barclays, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East West Bank.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drip Capital, a digital trade finance and B2B e-commerce company, has secured a USD 50 million committed credit facility with an additional USD 25 million accordion feature from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank).

The deal marks Drip Capital's first engagement with TD Bank, with the facility supporting the company's Buyer Finance programme across North America while reinforcing its work in cross-border SMB financing globally.

Drip Capital's total debt funding raised to date stands at more than USD 500 million, supported by global financial partners including Barclays, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), and East West Bank.

According to Drip Capital, India's small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) power nearly 40 per cent of the nation's exports, yet cash flow gaps exist, and there is limited access to formal credit. The company aims to bridge the gap by providing exporters instant access to working capital through its non-recourse receivables factoring solution, where they're paid upfront for their overseas shipments by Drip Capital, which, instead of the exporter, takes on the risk of payments from the overseas buyers. This approach allows SMBs to grow their business confidently without tying up collateral or worrying about buyer defaults.

Founded in 2016, Drip Capital has financed more than USD 8 billion in trade transactions for more than 11,000 firms in over 100 countries. The clientele also includes Indian exporters in sectors such as agro commodities, textiles, chemicals, and engineering goods. The company has revealed that in FY24-25, it has disbursed over USD 2 billion.

Pushkar Mukewar, Founder and CEO, Drip Capital, said, "This partnership with TD Bank reinforces global confidence in Drip Capital's business model and the strength of Indian fintech on the world stage. Our mission is simple: to make global trade more accessible for small businesses. Whether in India or outside, SMBs need reliable financing and trusted trade partners to compete. This facility allows us to extend that support at scale."

"Every company can benefit from having a collateral-free, flexible credit line to procure goods and services and manage working capital better. Despite our rapid growth, we've only scratched the surface. Drip Capital is quietly financing the supply chains behind millions of purchases across the globe," Mukewar added.