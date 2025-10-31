Snapmint Raises USD 125 Mn in Series B Round Led by General Atlantic The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its EMI-on-UPI offering and strengthen its merchant network across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snapmint Founders

Mumbai-based buy now pay later platform Snapmint has secured USD 125 million in its Series B funding round led by General Atlantic, with participation from Prudent Investment Managers, Kae Capital, Elev8 Venture Partners, and existing angel investors.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its EMI-on-UPI offering and strengthen its merchant network across India.

According to co-founder Nalin Agrawal, around USD 115 million of the total amount came as primary capital, while the remaining was raised through a secondary transaction. The round also facilitated partial exits for early angel investors. The company did not disclose its valuation.

As per data from TheKredible, Snapmint has raised approximately USD 140 million to date, including USD 18 million in a debt and equity round completed in December 2024. Following the latest investment, General Atlantic will hold an 18.8 percent stake in the company.

Founded in 2017 by Nalin Agrawal, Anil Gelra, and Abhineet Sawa, Snapmint enables customers to pay for purchases through EMI via UPI without needing a credit card. The platform supports installment-based payments across categories such as electronics, fashion, travel, home, and lifestyle products.

Snapmint currently serves 7 million monthly active users across 23,000 pincodes and finances over 1.5 million purchases each month.

Competing with players like ZestMoney, LazyPay, Axio, Simpl, and CRED, Snapmint aims to reach over 100 million consumers in the coming years.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company reported an 80 percent increase in revenue to INR 158.5 crore and achieved profitability with a net profit of INR 15 crore, marking a key milestone in its growth journey.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Why Gen Z Is Betting on Direct Selling and Why That Matters for the Future of Work

How digitally native entrepreneurs are turning the USD 400 billion wellness direct-selling sector into a new pathway to economic independence

By Terrence Hu
Technology

GCCs Continue to Expand in India led by Small to Mid-Sized Companies

Most of these GCCs are driven by quality over cost focussing on niche services, specialised tasks, or innovation-driven projects.

By Ayushman Baruah
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell
Starting a Business

These Brothers' Business Solves a 'Very Difficult' Shopping Problem — And Boasts Over $100 Million in Annual Sales

George and Henry Graham saw a gap in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

OpenAI's Next Move? Going Public In One of the Biggest IPOs of All Time, Report Says

OpenAI's $1 trillion IPO could happen as early as next year, according to a new report.

By Sherin Shibu