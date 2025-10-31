You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pluro Fertility and IVF has secured INR 125 crore (around USD 14 million) in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the company at INR 1,000 crore.

The round also saw participation from several prominent angel investors including Vikram Chatwal of MediAssist, Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia of PharmEasy and All Home, Salil Musale of Astarc Ventures, Shalibhadra Shah and Niket Shah of Motilal Oswal, and Karan Kapur of K Hospitality.

The platform plans to use the fresh capital to expand its operations across multiple cities, enhance its technological infrastructure, and strengthen its clinical capabilities in advanced reproductive science.

Pluro aims to establish 25 fertility centers across India by March 2026, each operated in partnership with leading IVF specialists who have over a decade of clinical experience.

Founded in 2025 by Jaydeep Tank, Parikshit Tank, and Bhaskar Shah, Pluro follows a clinical partnership model that allows independent IVF specialists to retain their autonomy while benefiting from centralised operational and technological support. This approach enables doctors to focus on improving patient outcomes while scaling their practices effectively.

Pluro also provides equity participation to its partner doctors, aligning growth incentives and fostering shared value creation. The company envisions expanding its network to more than 100 fertility clinics across the country within the next three years.

Earlier in July, another fertility-tech startup, Luma Fertility, raised USD 4 million in a seed round led by Peak XV's Surge.