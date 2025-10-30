Goldi Solar Raises ₹1,422 Cr in Growth Capital Led by Havells India and Other Investors The funding round led by Havells is joined by investors including Ambit Wealth Private Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Private Limited, SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Private Limited.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director, Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd

Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd., a solar PV module manufacturer with an annual capacity of 14.7 GW, has announced that it has secured a growth capital infusion led by Havells India Limited, alongside a consortium of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional, strategic, and other prominent investors.

By partnering with Goldi Solar, Havells said it aims to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency solar technologies and contribute to the nation's clean energy ambitions.

The funding round led by Havells is joined by investors including Ambit Wealth Private Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Private Limited, SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Private Limited.

The funding transaction was advised by SBI Capital Markets Limited, with Saraf and Partners serving as company counsel, ensuring robust governance and strategic direction throughout the process.

The company said in a press release that the funding will support its expansion as a global renewable energy player, and facilitate manufacturing capacity expansion, strengthen backward integration into solar cell production, and accelerate innovation in high-efficiency solar technologies, while expanding the company's go-to-market efforts.

Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director, Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd., said that the landmark investment marks a transformative chapter for Goldi Solar.

"With the backing of visionary partners like Havells and other esteemed investors, we are empowered to scale new heights in solar manufacturing and innovation. Together, we will drive the next wave of growth, setting new benchmarks in governance, sustainability, and performance. Our shared commitment will help Goldi Solar lead the global renewable energy transition, delivering impactful solutions for a cleaner, brighter future," said Capt. Dholakiya.

Goldi Solar has currently expanded its Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the last 12 months and said that it is also developing solar cell manufacturing expansions in Surat, Gujarat.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Snabbit Bags $30 Mn in Series C Round Led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SBI Mutual Fund Invests INR 100 Cr in Lenskart Ahead of IPO

The deal precedes Lenskart's IPO, which is scheduled to open on Friday, October 31, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Food Solutions Startup Fambo Secures INR 21.55 Cr Funding

The startup plans to utilise the new capital to expand its geographical presence, diversify its product portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and build its team.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell