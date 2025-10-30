The funding round led by Havells is joined by investors including Ambit Wealth Private Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Private Limited, SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Private Limited.

Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd., a solar PV module manufacturer with an annual capacity of 14.7 GW, has announced that it has secured a growth capital infusion led by Havells India Limited, alongside a consortium of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutional, strategic, and other prominent investors.

By partnering with Goldi Solar, Havells said it aims to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency solar technologies and contribute to the nation's clean energy ambitions.

The funding transaction was advised by SBI Capital Markets Limited, with Saraf and Partners serving as company counsel, ensuring robust governance and strategic direction throughout the process.

The company said in a press release that the funding will support its expansion as a global renewable energy player, and facilitate manufacturing capacity expansion, strengthen backward integration into solar cell production, and accelerate innovation in high-efficiency solar technologies, while expanding the company's go-to-market efforts.

Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director, Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd., said that the landmark investment marks a transformative chapter for Goldi Solar.

"With the backing of visionary partners like Havells and other esteemed investors, we are empowered to scale new heights in solar manufacturing and innovation. Together, we will drive the next wave of growth, setting new benchmarks in governance, sustainability, and performance. Our shared commitment will help Goldi Solar lead the global renewable energy transition, delivering impactful solutions for a cleaner, brighter future," said Capt. Dholakiya.

Goldi Solar has currently expanded its Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the last 12 months and said that it is also developing solar cell manufacturing expansions in Surat, Gujarat.