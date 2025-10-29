Prashant Pitti's Optimo Capital Raises INR 150 Cr in Series A Funding The investment was led by Pitti, with participation from existing backers Blume Ventures and Omnivore.

Optimo Capital, a digital loan against property (LAP) fintech NBFC founded by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti, has secured INR 150 crore (USD 17.5 million) in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Pitti, with participation from existing backers Blume Ventures and Omnivore.

In addition to the equity infusion, the company has raised INR 110 crore in debt from IDFC and Axis Bank. Optimo said it is also in discussions with public sector banks and other NBFCs for future co-lending partnerships.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to channel the new funds into strengthening its technology infrastructure, building AI capabilities, expanding co-lending partnerships, and increasing its reach across tier-III cities.

Optimo provides secured loans to small business owners using residential or commercial property as collateral. Its target borrowers are MSME owners with limited credit history but existing property assets. The company positions its offering as a cost-effective and higher-value option compared to unsecured business or personal loans.

The platform leverages 77 lakh digital land records and AI-based systems for property valuation and title verification. It claims to offer in-principle loan approval within hours and disbursement within a week, significantly faster than traditional timelines.

In just 18 months, Optimo claims to have built a loan book of INR 350 crore, established 56 branches across five Indian states, and employs over 480 people.

Pitti, who stepped down as Managing Director of EaseMyTrip in August, remains a promoter and long-term shareholder of the travel company.
