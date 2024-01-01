Education Innovators
The Upskilling Disruptor
Disprz curates upskilling courses covering grey, white, and blue collar workforce which creates a visible contribution in terms of empowering teams across organizations, creating business impact along with career progression
Accelerating IT Developments
The founders believe that there is a huge requirement of IT skills in India, but there is a talent gap in the market
"Eduvanzing" Education
Eduvanz intends to bridge the gap between the immense learning opportunities available for students and professionals vis-a-vis the lack of financial resources to avail the courses within their budget
Making Kids Tech-Savvy
Camp K12 is an edtech startup making coding accessible and fun for children aged 6 to 18 years in 30-plus countries
How This Startup Is Bridging The Gap In Engineering Courses
The platform is designed to provide upskilling courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry across core engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science, electronics and biomedical engineering
The Experiential Edtech
Practically app was launched in April 2020 and it works on B2B/B2B2C/B2C model for both online and offline teaching modes
Building Real-Time Connections
Filo was launched in November 2020, it is a live instant tutoring app that connects students from grades 8th – 12th with tutors in less than 60 seconds across the country
Offering Localised, Vernacular After-School-Tutoring
With India's first vernacular e-learning platform, Saini looks to capture 40% of their target customers
Racing Towards A Billion Dollars
Canam, a leader in the international education industry, has crafted innovative solutions in hybrid ground and cloud edtech space
Enabling Data-driven Career Choices
Bhartiya looks to grow 10x and reach new geographies this fiscal
Impacting Competitive Exam Preparation With A Purpose
Singh looks to reach another million paid students this fiscal and earn revenues of $70-$75 million
Nurturing Women Entrepreneurship with LIVE Skilling Tutorials
Bansal looks to grow their revenue nine times
Miko: A Startup That Aims to Make Learning Fun With Robots
The startup supports different formats of engagement such as games, audiovisual content, conversational content, Human-Robot Interactions, among others
Imarticus Learning: Imparting In-Demand Skills to India's Talent Pool
The startup's products range from an assured placement program for a fresh graduate to re-skilling and upskilling programs for professionals with over 20 years of work experience
Using Game-based Pedagogy to Encourage Interactive Learning
SplashLearn claims to have benefitted over 40 million students in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, and is currently working on its India strategy