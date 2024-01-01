Education Innovators

Entrepreneurs

The Upskilling Disruptor

Disprz curates upskilling courses covering grey, white, and blue collar workforce which creates a visible contribution in terms of empowering teams across organizations, creating business impact along with career progression

By Saptak Bardhan
Entrepreneurs

Accelerating IT Developments

The founders believe that there is a huge requirement of IT skills in India, but there is a talent gap in the market

Entrepreneurs

"Eduvanzing" Education

Eduvanz intends to bridge the gap between the immense learning opportunities available for students and professionals vis-a-vis the lack of financial resources to avail the courses within their budget

News and Trends

Making Kids Tech-Savvy

Camp K12 is an edtech startup making coding accessible and fun for children aged 6 to 18 years in 30-plus countries

News and Trends

How This Startup Is Bridging The Gap In Engineering Courses

The platform is designed to provide upskilling courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry across core engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science, electronics and biomedical engineering

News and Trends

The Experiential Edtech

Practically app was launched in April 2020 and it works on B2B/B2B2C/B2C model for both online and offline teaching modes

News and Trends

Building Real-Time Connections

Filo was launched in November 2020, it is a live instant tutoring app that connects students from grades 8th – 12th with tutors in less than 60 seconds across the country

Entrepreneurs

Offering Localised, Vernacular After-School-Tutoring

With India's first vernacular e-learning platform, Saini looks to capture 40% of their target customers

Entrepreneurs

Racing Towards A Billion Dollars

Canam, a leader in the international education industry, has crafted innovative solutions in hybrid ground and cloud edtech space

Entrepreneurs

Enabling Data-driven Career Choices

Bhartiya looks to grow 10x and reach new geographies this fiscal

Entrepreneurs

Impacting Competitive Exam Preparation With A Purpose

Singh looks to reach another million paid students this fiscal and earn revenues of $70-$75 million

Entrepreneurs

Nurturing Women Entrepreneurship with LIVE Skilling Tutorials

Bansal looks to grow their revenue nine times

Business News

Miko: A Startup That Aims to Make Learning Fun With Robots

The startup supports different formats of engagement such as games, audiovisual content, conversational content, Human-Robot Interactions, among others

Entrepreneurs

Imarticus Learning: Imparting In-Demand Skills to India's Talent Pool

The startup's products range from an assured placement program for a fresh graduate to re-skilling and upskilling programs for professionals with over 20 years of work experience

News and Trends

Using Game-based Pedagogy to Encourage Interactive Learning

SplashLearn claims to have benefitted over 40 million students in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, and is currently working on its India strategy