Edupreneur

News and Trends

Sourav Ganguly Joins Hands With Edtech Startup Classplus To Promote Educators And Content Creators

Ganguly launched the new initiative on the day he completes his 30 years in the Indian cricket

By Teena Jose
Women Entrepreneur™

Women Entrepreneurs Make Successful Inroads Into Early Childcare Learning Business in India

New-age education platforms are rolling out revolutionary solutions that pack everything needed to run a preschool

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship of Today: Easy Ways to Turn Edupreneurs and Guide Students

It is important to teach lateral thinking to students of today

Starting a Business

#6 Things to Watch Out for While Starting an EdTech Startup

Each startup in EdTech space today promises to transform education, beat the competition and ultimately change the way knowledge is imparted

News and Trends

Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga

Yoga could help us manage energies and convert negative energies into positive ones.

Entrepreneurs

Why is There a Growing Need for Edu-preneures in India?

India urgently requires a new breed of edu-preneurs who could potentially transform these institutions.

Entrepreneurs

This Edupreneur is On a Mission to Provide Quality Education

This group provides quality education that enriches each child's social, emotional physical, cognitive, intellectual and creative abilities.

Starting a Business

Do You Want to Be An Edu-preneur?

India will have world's largest tertiary-age population and second largest graduate talent pipeline globally by the end of 2020

Entrepreneurs

If You Have A Family, Place Your Family Before Your Business

Chan Huang Yee On Biggest Challenge A Woman Entrepreneur Faces

Technology

5 Things To Keep In Mind While Starting Your EdTech Venture- Part II

These tips will you to approach investors in right way.

Growth Strategies

Edupreneurs, Are You Looking For Mentorship? Cambridge University Press Is Here To Help You

EDUGILD signs MoU with Cambridge University Press to develop ecosystem for startups.

Entrepreneurs

5 Steps That An Edupreneur Should Keep In Mind While Starting Up- Part I

Must follow these steps to make your edtech startup a successful one.

Growth Strategies

4 Tips to Setup a Successful Education Startup

Starting a venture in educational learning domain permits one to get engaged with a business trend that are ruling the charts of top businesses to invest in.

Technology

Classteacher: An Interactive Voyage of Discovery and Learning

Classteacher, a brainchild of IIT alumni was founded with a motive to impart educational content with the help of internet.