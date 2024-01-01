ELECTIONS 2019

News and Trends

Narendra Modi Unplugged: 7 Things You Didn't Know About India's PM

From accidentally becoming India's Prime Minister to not sleeping enough hours, Narendra Modi unveils it all in a fun chat with Akshay Kumar

By Aastha Singal
News and Trends

Here is Why the Road Ahead is Bumpy for the New Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Experts are looking forward to how the new FM will revive the economy from the slowdown

Marketing

Volatility is the Trademark on the D-Day!

From the angle of Investors, they generally try to find deeply discounted price when marketing declines and figure out strong breakouts in strong fundamental companies

News and Trends

#Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation

In a landslide victory, Narendra Modi-led NDA wins 17th Lok Sabha elections

Social Media

How India can Fight the Malign of Fake News?

Indian startups are joining forces with global giants to efficiently fight the battle between fake and fact

News and Trends

Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt

Worst hit by demonetization & GST, can MSMEs expect a saviour in Rahul Gandhi?

Leadership

Tête-à-Tête with the Indian Investor Who is Convinced India Deserves to be No Less Than the #1 Startup Ecosystem in the World

Indian entrepreneurs have been able to find solutions to capital constraints and have been able to grow out of issues surrounding growth says Pranav Pai of 3One4Capital

Leadership

5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas

Social Media

This Indian Election Campaigner Has the Formula to Win Elections

"Winning elections is more than just a mandate"

News and Trends

Why this Bureaucrat-turned-politician from Kerala was Handpicked for Modi's Cabinet

Kannanthanam is going to be BJP's face in the communist dominated state