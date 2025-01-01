Elev8 Venture Partners
News and Trends
Snapmint Raises USD 125 Mn in Series B Round Led by General Atlantic
The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its EMI-on-UPI offering and strengthen its merchant network across India.
News and Trends
Elev8 Venture Partners Closes Maiden Fund at INR 1,400 Cr
The fund plans USD 10–15 million bets in 12–14 startups worth USD 100–300 million across internet, software, and fintech.
News and Trends
Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings
This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.
News and Trends
ID Verification Startup IDfy Secures USD 27 Mn from Elev8 Venture and Others
The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to strengthen its standing as the top integrated identity platform in Asia and further expansion across the continent.