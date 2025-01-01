Eruditus
MARS Growth Capital and HSBC Lead USD 150 Mn Refinancing for Eruditus
Under the structure of the deal, MARS Growth Capital will contribute up to USD 100 million, while HSBC will provide up to USD 50 million.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from October 12-18
In the week spanning October 12 to October 18, several Indian startups secured substantial funding, highlighting the robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. Here are the notable deals to watch:
Edtech Platform Eruditus Secures USD 150 Mn from TPG's The Rise Fund, Existing Investors Increase Stakes
The company plans to deploy the raised funds to expand globally, invest in AI technology, grow its business in India and APAC, and explore acquisitions and investment opportunities to support its growth strategy.
These Harvard and INSEAD Alumni Are Making Ivy League Education Accessible to Masses
Eruditus came about in 2010 with the aim to make high quality education more accessible and affordable to a broader community of professionals