Executive education firm Eruditus has completed a refinancing of up to USD 150 million, led by existing lenders MARS Growth Capital, powered by Liquidity and MUFG Bank, Ltd., along with HSBC.

The arrangement includes USD 130 million in initial refinancing and an additional USD 20 million scale-up option designed to strengthen the company's global footprint and operational capacity.

Under the structure of the deal, MARS Growth Capital will contribute up to USD 100 million, while HSBC will provide up to USD 50 million. Both institutions have been long-term financial partners of Eruditus, reflecting their continued confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Founded with the mission of democratising executive education, Eruditus collaborates with more than 80 top universities, including MIT, Harvard, Wharton, INSEAD and the University of Cambridge. The company claims to deliver over 700 professional learning programs across 80 countries, reaching more than one million learners worldwide.

Ashwin Damera, Co-founder and CEO of Eruditus and Emeritus, said, "The refinancing reinforces our long-term growth strategy, giving us the financial flexibility to accelerate profitable expansion across international markets. We view MARS and Liquidity as long-term strategic partners, not just capital providers. Built on a foundation of trust and a shared vision, our relationship is focused on scaling together and driving sustainable, profitable growth."

Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Emeritus, highlighted, "Liquidity's decision-science rating offers objective, data-driven validation of what we've long believed, that our strategy for global, profitable growth is not only sound but built for long-term sustainability. MARS' emphasis on efficiency and financial resilience closely aligns with our own performance metrics and long-term objectives."

Ron Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidity and MARS Growth Capital, noted, "The backing of up to USD 150 million comes on the heels of our strong momentum in APAC. By leveraging Liquidity's technology and global financial strength, we are empowering Eruditus to accelerate their international trajectory and broaden their impact on lifelong learning for professionals worldwide."

With more than 1,750 employees and offices across Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Eruditus continues to position itself as a leading global player in executive education.