ESOP Buyback
BrowserStack Announces USD 125 Mn ESOP and Share Buyback Programme
Nearly half of the buyback amount will be distributed among about 500 employees, while the remaining portion will go to early backers, led primarily by Accel.
Flipkart Launches USD 50 Mn ESOP Buyback
This is Flipkart's first major ESOP buyback since 2023, when it completed a USD 700 million programme for current and former employees.
HealthKart Raises USD 153 Mn, Announces First INR 55 Cr ESOP Buyback
Founded in 2011 by IIT and Harvard alumnus Sameer Maheshwari, HealthKart is a consumer nutrition platform, operating digital-first brands like MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, and Gritzo across key nutrition segments.
Audio Series Platform Pocket FM Completes First ESOP Buyback Worth USD 8.3 Mn
The buyback of stock comes shortly after the Bengaluru-based company announced its USD 103 million Series D funding led by Lightspeed.