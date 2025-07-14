Flipkart Launches USD 50 Mn ESOP Buyback This is Flipkart's first major ESOP buyback since 2023, when it completed a USD 700 million programme for current and former employees.

Flipkart has announced a USD 50 million employee stock buyback programme, offering liquidity to around 7,000 to 7,500 staff members, according to an internal memo and a report by The Economic Times.

Under the Flipkart Stock Option Plan 2012, eligible employees can sell up to 5% of their vested stock options. These options must have vested between July 6, 2022, and July 5, 2025. Each option will be liquidated at USD 174.32, with payouts set for August 2025.

"Our core businesses are performing well, and quick commerce continues to scale at an unprecedented pace, delivering unparalleled convenience to our customers," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy wrote in a note to employees.

He also mentioned that if the company meets its key goals by the end of 2025, a second ESOP liquidity event allowing an additional 5% sell-off could be unlocked in early 2026.

The Walmart-owned ecommerce giant, valued at USD 35 billion, recently shifted its legal base from Singapore to India, aligning operations with local regulations ahead of a potential IPO. The move follows similar decisions by Indian startups like PhonePe and Razorpay.

At its internal townhall, Flipster Connect, Flipkart announced plans to hire 5,000 employees in 2025 across its quick commerce service Flipkart Minutes, fintech platform Super.money, and AI divisions.

Walmart CFO John David Rainey recently said that Flipkart continues to show strong revenue growth, despite margin pressure from increased investments.
