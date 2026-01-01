Even Healthcare
Even Healthcare Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Lachy Groom, Alpha Wave
The company aims to use the fresh capital to expand its hospital footprint in Bengaluru and scale its managed-care model.
Even Healthcare Launches First ESOP Buyback, Strengthening Employee Wealth Creation
The buyback follows Even Healthcare's recent USD 30 million Series A funding round, reinforcing its financial strength and growth trajectory.
Weekly Recap: Major Startup Funding Deals from Oct 19-25
This week, several startups have attracted significant funding, advancing healthcare, AI, dairy-tech, fitness, and security. Here's a closer look at the companies that led the charge in funding from October 19 to October 25.
Even Healthcare Raises USD 30 Mn in Series A Funding, Expands Hospital Operations in Bengaluru
The fresh capital infusion will enable Even Healthcare to launch hospital operations and scale its patient care and resource processes, advancing its mission to offer seamless, integrated healthcare services.