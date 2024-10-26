This week, several startups have attracted significant funding, advancing healthcare, AI, dairy-tech, fitness, and security. Here's a closer look at the companies that led the charge in funding from October 19 to October 25.

Even Healthcare

Founded in 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Bengaluru-based Even Healthcare is a managed care provider that partners with hospitals and insurance providers to offer cashless hospitalisation, free consultations, and diagnostic tests. Unlike traditional insurance, Even provides unlimited outpatient consultations and diagnostic services, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. This customer-centric model has made it a standout in healthcare innovation.

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, 8VC, Lachy Groom

Neysa

Founded in 2023 by Sharad Sanghi and Anindya Das, Mumbai-based Neysa is a generative AI (GenAI) platform supporting businesses across sectors, including digital-native and public sector clients. Neysa Velocis, its flagship platform, launched in July 2024 and provides on-demand access to computing infrastructure, enabling seamless planning, deployment, and management of AI projects. Neysa also prioritises security across cloud and edge environments, catering to the evolving needs of AI-driven enterprises.

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), NTTVC, Nexus Venture Partners

Stellapps Technologies

Bengaluru-based Stellapps Technologies, founded in 2011, started with dairy IoT solutions and has evolved into a value-added dairy product (VADP) leader under its brand mooMark. The company leverages a low-capex, tech-driven model that reduces carbon footprints while ensuring product traceability, which has attracted the FMCG and D2C sectors aiming for Net Zero goals. Stellapps supports the entire dairy supply chain with advanced analytics, AI, and partnerships with insurers and veterinary services.

Funding Amount: USD 26 Million

Investors: Blume Ventures, Omnivore, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, IDH Farmfit Fund, 500 Startups, Blue Ashva Capital, Miledeep Capital, US DFC

Healthify

Founded by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy, and Mathew Cherian, Bengaluru-based Healthify—formerly HealthifyMe—blends AI with human expertise to offer personalised health coaching. The platform features software, wearable devices, and a network of over 600 coaches to help users achieve health goals through tailored plans. This fitness-tech firm has become a go-to for wellness enthusiasts across India.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, Claypond Capital

Zouk

Mumbai-based D2C brand Zouk, founded in 2015 by Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, specialises in handmade, eco-friendly bags, wallets, and luggage made from 100% vegan leather sourced in India. Recently expanding into the luggage segment, Zouk's designs combine traditional craftsmanship with sustainable materials, creating products that appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Aavishkaar Group, Stellaris Venture Partners, Titan Capital, Sharrp Ventures, JJ Family

OLOID

Started in 2018, OLOID focuses on physical identity and access technology, offering a passwordless authentication platform that unifies cyber and physical security. The company has integrated with HR and IT systems to provide seamless workplace security, with partnerships like Workday enhancing its reach. Over 30 US companies use OLOID's solutions for efficient and secure access management.

Funding Amount: USD 6 Million

Investors: Yaletown Partners, Exposition Ventures, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Carya Ventures

These startups, spanning diverse sectors, reflect the week's top funding trends and continue to shape their respective industries with innovative solutions.