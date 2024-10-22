The new funding will also support Neysa's launch of its integrated Gen AI Acceleration Cloud Service with other innovations

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Neysa, a Mumbai-based AI cloud startup, raised USD 30 million in Series A funding co-led by existing investors Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), NTTVC, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The recently raised funds will be used to enhance infrastructure and drive R&D efforts aimed at democratizing access to scalable AI solutions.

"We are excited to co-lead the Series A round and deepen our partnership with Neysa."The team's innovation and commitment to accelerating Gen AI solutions are creating a significant impact in the region's tech ecosystem. We have seen firsthand how Sharad built India's largest data center company from inception. His experience and track record are a critical differentiator in building and scaling the next-generation Gen AI cloud provider," said Vab Goel, Founding Partner at NTTVC and Board Member of NTT DATA, Inc.

In 2023, Sanghi and Anindya Das co-founded Neysa to offer a suite of Generative AI (GenAI) platforms and services to facilitate businesses across all industries, including AI-first digital natives, media and entertainment companies, service providers, software vendors, and the public sector. The startup ensures security across cloud and edge environments for businesses planning, deploying, and managing their AI projects. Neysa's flagship platform, Neysa Velocis, launched in July 2024, is now available for customers—enabling on-demand access to computing infrastructure.

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director at Z47, added, "The remarkable progress Sharad, Andy, and the Neysa team have made in such a short period is inspiring. Neysa finds itself in the enviable position of having more demand than any other company I have seen at a similar stage. It is not just an AI provider but a catalyst for digital transformation. We're privileged to support the company's journey in empowering organizations to harness the full potential of AI with their world-class technology platform and capabilities."

The new funding will also support Neysa's launch of its integrated Gen AI Acceleration Cloud Service.

"This investment brings us closer to our vision of democratizing access to Gen AI and AI solutions for organizations across the world. We're thrilled with the progress we've made since our seed round. The general availability of Neysa Velocis and the onboarding of customers across key sectors validate our approach. By offering purpose-built, cost-effective AI-native solutions, we empower organizations to innovate confidently in a world being reshaped by AI," said Sharad Sanghi, Co-Founder and CEO of Neysa.