With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthify, the health and fitness platform formerly known as HealthifyMe, has raised USD 20 million in fresh capital as part of a USD 45 million equity round. This funding round was led by Khosla Ventures and LeapFrog Investments, with new support from Claypond Capital, the family office of Indian healthcare magnate Dr Ranjan Pai.

In June 2023, Healthify raised USD 30 million in a pre-Series D round, bringing its total equity financing to USD 125 million.

Previously, the company secured USD 75 million in Series C funding in July 2021 from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, Sistema Asia Fund, and Chiratae Ventures.

The latest infusion of funds will support Healthify's expansion into the US market, where it aims to enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching services.

Founded by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy, and Mathew Cherian, Healthify combines artificial intelligence (AI) with human expertise to deliver personalised health solutions. The platform integrates software, wearable devices, and a team of over 600 coaches to help users achieve their fitness goals. Currently, it serves more than 40 million users across 300+ cities.

Healthify's AI platform is being customised for the US market with features tailored to local languages, food preferences, and cultural practices.

Tushar Vashisht, Healthify's Co-founder and CEO, stated, "At Healthify, we've been building towards a world where healthy eating is celebrated and accessible to all. After achieving scale in India with our unique blend of AI and human coaching, we're excited to bring this approach to the US. With this funding, we're one step closer to putting a high-acuity health coach in every person's pocket."

In addition to its consumer app, Healthify has a B2B division focused on corporate wellness. It has forged partnerships in diagnostics, insurance, and pharmaceuticals, aiming to drive health outcomes on a larger scale.

Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures, added, "With AI, everyone can have a personal nutritionist and health coach to make informed health choices daily. Healthify has proven this in India and is now ready to bring its expertise to the United States."

Healthify's operations in India have reached operational profitability, and the company claims to expect to achieve EBITDA-positive status by the fiscal year's end.