[L-R] Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Gigilio and Alessandro Ialongo, Co-founders of Even Healthcare

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Even Healthcare has announced its first-ever Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, marking a significant milestone within just three years of its launch. With this move, Even joins the growing list of Indian startups leveraging stock options to retain top talent and support employees in building personal wealth.

The buyback, valued at USD 500,000, will be executed at the company's primary valuation without any discount, a rarity in the startup ecosystem where ESOP haircuts are common. This ensures that employees maximise their earnings, benefiting from the company's success without financial downsides.

The buyback follows Even Healthcare's recent USD 30 million Series A funding round, reinforcing its financial strength and growth trajectory.

Even's commitment to employee equity goes beyond a one-time event. The company grants ESOPs to all full-time employees under the same terms as its founders and offers guaranteed refresher benefits to ensure continuous financial incentives. Even also maintains transparency in its compensation structure, with publicly available salary slabs and ESOP allocations on its careers page.

Matilde Giglio, Co-founder of Even Healthcare, emphasised the company's philosophy:
"At Even Healthcare, we believe in creating long-term financial opportunities for our employees. This buyback is a testament to our commitment to ensuring everyone who contributes to Even's growth benefits from it. We are proud to set a new benchmark in the industry and look forward to expanding our ESOP program further."

The move aligns with a growing trend in India's startup ecosystem, where ESOP-driven hiring is influencing career choices. Increasingly, professionals are prioritising long-term equity over fixed salaries, with some switching from multinational corporations to startups for wealth-generation opportunities.

Raghav Goyal, a Bengaluru-based venture capitalist, noted the shifting mindset:
"Startups and ESOPs have entered mainstream conversations, thanks to media coverage and the rise of employees entering the 'INR 100 crore ESOP club.' Many professionals now view their next job as an investment opportunity rather than just a paycheck."

A KPMG survey found that 68% of Indian companies have implemented or are considering ESOPs, with employee retention as the primary goal.

Founded in 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Even Healthcare is transforming India's healthcare landscape with its integrated model of primary care, diagnostics, and cashless hospitalizations. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund, the company is rapidly expanding its services to improve healthcare access for millions.
