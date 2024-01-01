Finance Minister
Finance Minister Launches HSBC's Green Hydrogen Partnership
The partnerships are expected to help boost the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which is providing policy support towards achieving global leadership in green hydrogen transition
Finance Bill 2023 Passed: Key Takeaways
The Lok Sabha on Friday approved The Bill with 64 official amendments
Centre Open To Inclusion Of Petroleum Products Under GST Regime, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said the fiscal consolidation for which the government had given a road map, they are completely aligning themselves with it
Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews MCA Site Glitches And Directs To Form Special Team To Resolve
The latest version of MCA21 portal was launched on January 23
Discount Discussions Against Scrapped Vehicles With Finance Ministry In Works: Nitin Gadkari
The minister said during the scrapping process, the cost of raw materials for the automotive industry was reduced by 33%, while sales increased by 10%-12%
Nirmala Sitharaman Suggests Changes In Customs Act To Deal With Cryptocurrency: Report
Sitharaman said that there is a cocktail of developments which encompasses the dark web and artificial intelligence, web3 and Meta, and also urged the officials to sit up and take note of these
Finance Minister Concludes Pre-Budget Meetings For Union Budget 2023-24
The meetings were held in virtual mode between November 21 and November 28
NPS Money Belongs To Employees As Per Law, Not For State Governments, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said that it was the previous Congress government of Virabhadra Singh in Himachal that discontinued OPS in 2003 and started NPS
Innovation Plays Key Role In Making India Developed By 2047, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
While pointing out the significance of digitalization that has been laid into medical services, education and software as a service (SaaS) sector, Sitharaman said there is immense potential to take it up further
Inflation Management Cannot Be Singularly Left To RBI, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said that the word 'taming inflation' or the word 'keeping it within the tolerance limit', is an exercise of so many different activities and a majority of which is outside the monetary policy in today's circumstances
Government Is Not Considering Any Charges For UPI, Says Finance Ministry
The ministry also said that the concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means
Regulation Or Ban Of Cryptocurrencies Require Global Collaboration, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said that any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards
Indian Fintech Market Is Expected To Reach $150 Billion By 2025, Says Pankaj Chaudhary
The minister of state for finance said India's fintech adoption rate is 87 per cent as against the global average of 64 per cent
Infrastructure Gets a Big Boost, Expecting High Growth Trajectory
Funding of these projects involves heavy capital expenditure and long gestation period and finding resources for the same is a crucial and challenging issue
Govt Increases Allocation Towards Education By Around INR 8,000 Cr In FY22
The government has earmarked INR 93,224 crore for education-compared with revised figure of INR 85,089 for FY21-which includes INR 38,350.65 crore for higher education and INR 54,873 crore for school education