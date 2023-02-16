Centre Open To Inclusion Of Petroleum Products Under GST Regime, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister said the fiscal consolidation for which the government had given a road map, they are completely aligning themselves with it

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday while speaking at a post-Budget session organized by the industry body PHD Chambers, has reportedly said that the petroleum products would be included in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime but it is up to the States to agree and once its reach an agreement Centre will fix the rates on the fuels in the GST Council.

"Once the states agree, we will have the petroleum products also be covered under the GST. So, that's not so much of us not wanting it. What they have to do is to determine a rate and once they tell me the rate, we (will include these items) into the GST," said Nirmala Sitharaman in a statement.

"My predecessor had already kept the window open. Once the states agree, we will have the petroleum products also covered by GST. It is not so much of us (the Centre) not wanting it, it is the entire GST Council saying yes. They have to determine a rate and then we get it into the GST," the minister clarified.

With regard to the Budget analysis, the minister summarized it and said that, "Budget is fiscally responsible with a very clear target to give growth a momentum. It is largely looking at sustaining growth through capital expenditure, not forgetting inclusion, not forgetting the necessity to keep our youth ready for job markets."

Specifically mentioning about the lower customs duty on critical components, Sitharaman said that, "The Indian exporters will have to be far more receptive of what is happening there or even foresee how that will pan out for them and keep constantly engaging with the government."

The finance minister said the fiscal consolidation for which the government had given a road map, they are completely aligning themselves with it. "If anything I must credit the entire ministry for ensuring that we were able to give a Budget which is fiscally responsible but very clear on the target that is growth has to be given the momentum. That is how I can summarise the Budget," said Sitharaman
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government GST Bill petroleum Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

By Mark Banfield

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Leadership

5 Lessons The Natarajan Brothers Can Teach About Home-grown Success

The life of Natarajan brothers has not one but umpteen lessons for the masses.

By Nidhi Singh