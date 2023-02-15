Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after conducting a review on Tuesday to acknowledge that MCA21 portal has reported challenges in statutory corporate filings due to technical issues since January, has directed the ministry of corporate affairs to form a special team to look into these matters. The latest version of MCA21 portal was launched on January 23.

"The minister today reviewed the matter and has instructed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to form a special team to address public grievances on priority," said the ministry of finance in a tweet.

MCA21 is an e-governance initiative of the ministry of company affairs (MCA), government of India that enables an easy and secure access of the MCA services to the corporate entities, professionals and citizens of India. It is also said to be the first portal under the government to use the digital identity of the users.

"The corporate affairs ministry is working with Larsen and Toubro's LTIMindtree, which manages the portal, consultants EY India, and National Institute for Smart Government to solve the matter," the minister tweeted.

A government official in a news report was quoted as saying, "There are teething troubles since a new system has been launched and they will be resolved soon. Since MCA has made the registration process more rigorous with every person who registers required to provide PAN, authenticate digital signatures, unlike before it has added to their problems. Now you cannot have multiple user IDs linked to one unknown entity's email ID. We have taken action to stop the incorporation of shell companies. This is creating problems for some."