Finance Ministry
DPIIT Brings Startup Taxation Issue to FinMin
Post the amendments proposed in the Finance Bill, concerns have been raised over the calculation method of fair market value (FMV) under two distinct laws.
Indian Economy To Grow At 7% In 2023, Says Finance Ministry
As per the ministry, macroeconomic stability is likely to receive a further boost in FY23 as the current account deficit is set to narrow from the year-beginning estimates
Government To Disband Telecom Body DCC: Report
DCC was being seen as an unnecessary layer that is leading to delays in decision-making on important telecom matters, as per the report
Finance Ministry To Meet Bank Chiefs To Promote Cross-Border Trade In Rupee
The meeting will be chaired by financial services secretary Vivek Joshi and is also likely to see attendance from representatives of the Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks' Association (IBA)
PE, VC Industry Urges Government To Allow Perpetual Fund In India: Report
The founder of Srinivasan, founder of TVS Capital asked Sitharaman to consider the demands of the industry and offer the top priority to parity in taxation
Finance Ministry Amends Credit Limits To Airlines Under ECLGS
As per reports, this is the second time the government has liberalized the scheme for aviation industry
Will New Tax Cut Rate on Equities Would Attract Foreign Investment
Government is planning to announce the various tax alignments in purpose to attract the foreign speculation and investment boost in India