Indian Economy To Grow At 7% In 2023, Says Finance Ministry

As per the ministry, macroeconomic stability is likely to receive a further boost in FY23 as the current account deficit is set to narrow from the year-beginning estimates

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Ministry of Finance Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The finance ministry report released on Monday stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7% in FY23 despite global headwinds while retail inflation would moderate in line with wholesale inflation which fell to a 25 month low in January, as per a PTI report.

The monthly economic review by the ministry reportedly said that, "Supported by the gains from high services exports, the moderation in oil prices, and the recent fall in import-intensive consumption demand, India's current account deficit is estimated to fall in FY23 and FY24, providing a buffer to the rupee in uncertain times."

"This will provide a much-needed cushion to India's external sector at a time when the Fed is likely to raise rates further and ensure that India's external finances are not a major cause of concern," it further noted.

As per the report, the ministry also stated that, "With a manageable current account deficit and a growth rate highest among the major economies in FY23, the Indian economy has shown a new-found resilience in sailing through the turbulence caused by the pandemic and geopolitical stress."

As per the ministry, macroeconomic stability is likely to receive a further boost in FY23 as the current account deficit is set to narrow from the year-beginning estimates. With regard to growth, real GDP estimates for Q3 of 2022-23 reaffirm the ability of the Indian economy to grow on the strength of its domestic demand even as a rise in global uncertainties slows global output.

Moreover, the report added that the Indian economy witnessed a growth of 4.4 per cent in the third quarter that ended in December 2022.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government indian economy Finance Ministry

Most Popular

See all
Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Starting a Business

The Delivery Wonderboys

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 20, Co-founders, Zepto

By Punita Sabharwal

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

News and Trends

Sukino Healthcare Solutions Raises INR 50 Crore In Series-A Funding

The company plans to deploy the fresh fund into expansion to newer geographies and newer areas of rehabilitation using technology and the best of business processes that it has mastered over the years

By Teena Jose