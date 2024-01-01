Firstcry
FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Gets SEBI Nod for INR 1,816 Cr IPO
The initial public offering consists of a new issue of equity shares up to INR 1,816 crore and an offer to sell up to 54.39 million equity shares.
Rivigo Held Talks With Flipkart And FirstCry For Potential Sale
The talk comes in line as the unicorn has struggled to raise funds as the investors turn fidgety because of the economic downturn
First Cry Raises Rs 1,055 Crore In Series-E Round From Softbank
The firm raised $150 million from Softbank, last year in January, in the first tranche. The venture capital giant holds 46.6 per cent in the baby product retailer.
FirstCry Has Revamped Baby Apparel Shopping In India
From making shopping easy for millennial mothers to adopting fresh perspectives at offline stores, Pune-based FirstCry has revamped baby apparel shopping in India. With a vast network of over 380 stores, the recently-funded start-up is looking at closing the year with 450 stores. Smaller cities and towns are now on the radar of this baby-apparel seller.