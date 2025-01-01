gauri Khan
Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, and Others Lead Innov8's INR 110 Cr Funding Round
The funding issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times and facilitated by InCred, with the company being valued at INR 1,000 crore (around USD 120 million).
Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema
Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.
Redefining Luxury And Expression This Festive Season
Zoya has evolved to be a Gen Z jewelry brand that has constantly progressed from the stereotypes of luxury as a display of status
The Luxe Designer Gauri Khan Shares Her Business Plans And Journey
Khan is currently busy designing a spa in Goa which spreads over 50,000 square feet. She calls it her most ambitious project yet. She also plans to venture into online retail.