Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, and Others Lead Innov8's INR 110 Cr Funding Round The funding issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times and facilitated by InCred, with the company being valued at INR 1,000 crore (around USD 120 million).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ritesh Malik, Innov8 Founder

Innov8, a leading provider of flexible workspaces and a subsidiary of OYO, has successfully raised INR 110 crore (approximately USD 13 million) in a primary funding round.

The round was led by prominent family offices, including Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, Rupa Group, and Jagruti Dalmia, who collectively contributed 55% of the total funds raised. The company diluted 10% of its stake as part of the capital infusion.

The funding issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times and facilitated by InCred, with the company being valued at INR 1,000 crore (around USD 120 million).

Innov8 plans to leverage the fresh capital to double its co-working centers in India to 100 by the end of the year. Additionally, the funds will be used for acquisitions, technology upgrades, and strategic partnerships.

Recently, the New Delhi-based firm launched two massive centers in Mumbai, located in Navi Mumbai and Andheri. Each center spans 1 lakh square feet and accommodates up to 3,000 seats, making them the company's largest facilities to date.

Innov8 currently operates over 30 centers across ten cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, hosting more than 8,000 employees from a variety of industries. Major clients include Swiggy, JioSaavn, Tata Digital, and Paytm.

Rakesh Kumar, Group CFO at OYO, said, "The funds raised will empower Innov8 to accelerate our expansion plans, building on the strong growth and operating leverage we are already achieving. It also underscores the trust and confidence our investors have in our vision, business model, and growth trajectory."

Pankhuri Sakhuja, Business Head at Innov8, stated, "Over the past few years, we have prioritized long-term, sustainable growth. This capital infusion will not only strengthen our financial stability but also lay a robust foundation for future expansion."

Innov8, founded in 2015 by Dr Ritesh Malik, reported a profit after tax of INR 62 crore for FY2024, marking a significant increase from INR 2.5 crore in FY2023, including one-time exceptional items. The company claims an impressive occupancy rate of over 90%, driven by the rising demand for flexible workspaces.

Looking ahead, Innov8 aims to add 4 million square feet of managed office space across India over the next three years, with a focus on expanding its presence in Tier I cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

What is DeepSeek and Why is it a Big Deal To Tech World?

DeepSeek also knocked Nvidia from its position as the world's most valuable company, from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 2.7 trillion

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
News and Trends

Khosla Ventures and Z47 Lead USD 25 Mn Investment in B2B SaaS Startup Atomicwork

The round saw additional participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Data Privacy Day 2025: Indian Organizations Must Go Beyond Merely Storing Data

Due to growing digital presence, important sectors are attracting more cyberattacks than ever before. The question then arises: how can organizations effectively balance innovation with privacy, security, and trust?

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Union Budget: Tax Relief, Lower Import Duties, Rationalizing GST Rates To Boost FMCG Consumption

With consumption accounting for over 60 percent of India's GDP, boosting disposable income is critical to reviving demand

By Shrabona Ghosh