Glance
Naveen Tewari's Entrepreneurial Odyssey: The Man Behind InMobi & Glance
On India's position in the AI race, Tewari said, "There are two parts; AI infrastructure—we are not even participating but in AI applications, India can shine. We didn't build the underlying AI models, but we fine-tuned them and built technology on top of it. India can do amazing in AI applications, just not in AI infrastructure."
Glance and Google Cloud Partner to Bring AI-Powered Experiences to Smartphone Lock Screens
Through this partnership, Glance will tap into Google Cloud's AI solutions, including Gemini's intelligence capabilities and Imagen's advanced image generation technology via Vertex AI.
Jio Platforms To Invest $200 Million In Glance
Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group, the funding is part of its Series D round
InMobi Group's Glance Raises $145 Mn From Google and Mithril Capital
Glance will use the new investment to deepen its AI capability across Glance and Roposo, and expand the technology team