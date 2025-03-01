You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Consumer internet company Glance has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to integrate generative AI (gen AI) into millions of Glance-enabled smartphones worldwide. The collaboration will see Glance leverage Google's advanced AI models to develop consumer-facing applications that enhance smartphone lock screens and ambient TV displays.

Glance, a AI-powered smart lock screen technology, currently operates on more than 450 million Android-based smartphones across multiple global markets, including India, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States. With an active user base exceeding 300 million, the company is now working on the next evolution of its platform—one that transforms smartphone lock screens into highly personalized digital hubs. By integrating news, sports, games, entertainment, fashion, and shopping with AI capabilities, Glance aims to create a 'personal internet' experience tailored to each user.

Through this partnership, Glance will tap into Google Cloud's AI solutions, including Gemini's intelligence capabilities and Imagen's advanced image generation technology via Vertex AI. One of the first innovations to emerge from this collaboration is an immersive AI-driven commerce feature. Users can upload a selfie or an image from their gallery, which is then analyzed to determine their preferences. The AI then generates personalized visuals that position the user in relevant contexts, seamlessly transforming their lock screen wallpapers. This interactive experience enables users to visualize themselves with different products and make instant purchase decisions—all without leaving their lock screen.

"Our mission at Glance is to inspire users to become the best version of themselves through discovery-led experiences on surfaces powered by AI. We want to be the world's largest consumer tech platform, reaching a billion screens by 2028, and our partnership with Google Cloud is key," said Naveen Tewari, founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance. "Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising."

The announcement coincides with Glance's preparations to launch 'Glance AI,' a generative AI-powered platform designed to deliver immersive discovery experiences on smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screens. Set to debut in the U.S. market first, Glance AI will transform ordinary smartphones into AI-powered devices, redefining both content consumption and e-commerce.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud added, "Generative AI technologies have the power to transform experiences for people around the world, and mobile phones are a key touchpoint. Glance can now harness Google Cloud's cutting-edge gen AI technologies to develop groundbreaking applications across commerce, content, and more that will unlock new possibilities for customers."

Delivered in collaboration with OEMs and telecom providers, the Glance smart lock screen ensures user privacy by keeping all features opt-in and avoiding direct access to user data. Instead, its AI-powered recommendation engine continuously refines itself based on usage patterns to provide a seamless and engaging experience.