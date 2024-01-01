Google Pay
Google Pay To Allow Users Delete Their Transaction History
The company mentioned that switching on the personalization tab will provide users with more relevant offers and rewards based on activity within Google Pay
Future of Cash: Impact of Covid-19 on Payments
Cashless payments could become a permanent fixture in the economic exchange ecosystem hereafter
UPI's Growth Curve Continues To Move Up, Transaction Value Falls
Transactions using UPI grew six per cent month-over-month in November, while the total value of transactions fell to INR 1.89 lakh crore.
7 India-focussed Initiatives Announced By Google During Google For India Event
Google launched Google Pay For Business to help small and medium-sized merchants adopt digital payments
Wealth Management: Can BigTechs Dive Deep into Indian Pockets
According to Capgemini's World Wealth Report 2018, if BigTechs like Google, Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook and Apple plan to expand into the wealth management space, as much as USD 12 trillion could be moved under their wings