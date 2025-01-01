GPS Renewables
Sojitz Corporation Joins Hands with GPS Renewables and Indian Oil to Boost Biomethane Production in India
Through this strategic investment, Sojitz will foray into biomethane production and sales in India, marking a pivotal step in its Green Transformation (GX) business initiatives.
ARYA Secures INR 100 Cr Mezzanine Financing to Advance Sustainable Biogas Projects
The newly acquired funds will primarily be directed towards developing compressed biogas (CBG) projects under joint ventures with industry giants Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
GPS Renewables Partners with Dubai-based SAF One to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel Projects in India
As part of this collaboration, GPS' project platform, ARYA, and SAF One will work together to co-develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility that can produce 20 to 30 million litres annually utilising lignocellulosic waste feedstock (residual dry plant matter).
Biofuels Startup GPS Renewables Bags USD 50 Mn in Debt Financing
The Bengaluru-based company aims to deploy fresh funds for the nationwide execution of compressed biogas plants.