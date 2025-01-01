GPS Renewables

News and Trends

Sojitz Corporation Joins Hands with GPS Renewables and Indian Oil to Boost Biomethane Production in India

Through this strategic investment, Sojitz will foray into biomethane production and sales in India, marking a pivotal step in its Green Transformation (GX) business initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ARYA Secures INR 100 Cr Mezzanine Financing to Advance Sustainable Biogas Projects

The newly acquired funds will primarily be directed towards developing compressed biogas (CBG) projects under joint ventures with industry giants Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

News and Trends

GPS Renewables Partners with Dubai-based SAF One to Develop Sustainable Aviation Fuel Projects in India

As part of this collaboration, GPS' project platform, ARYA, and SAF One will work together to co-develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility that can produce 20 to 30 million litres annually utilising lignocellulosic waste feedstock (residual dry plant matter).

News and Trends

Biofuels Startup GPS Renewables Bags USD 50 Mn in Debt Financing

The Bengaluru-based company aims to deploy fresh funds for the nationwide execution of compressed biogas plants.